LCCI chief for reviewing policies to facilitate IT sector

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar has assured continuing support for the development of the information technology sector.

Speaking as a chief guest at the ‘CXO Meetup: Transforming Business Strategies’ at a local hotel, he spoke on length on issues being faced by the businesses in the country. Google, Co Build Pvt Limited and Peak Solutions jointly organized the event. Co Build announced a significant milestone of officially becoming Google’s partner in Pakistan. Punjab Information Technology Board Director General Sajid Latif, CEO Co Build Imad Malik, CEO Peak Solutions Mudassar Naeem Chaudhry, Abdul Wahab and CEOs aof different companies also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI president said that the neighbouring country is earning huge foreign exchange through IT export alone. But unfortunately, Pakistan is not benefitting from the potential of the IT industry, he said while stressing the need of reviewing policies to facilitate the IT sector so that it could play its due role in reviving the economy of the country. He said that the retailers avoid coming into the tax net due to multiple problems. There is a need to revise policies to bring ease in doing business and simplify the taxation process, he said.