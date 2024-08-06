Tuesday, August 06, 2024
LDA seals 26 properties, demolishes 3

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 06, 2024
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -  Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed more than two dozens  properties, besides demolishing partially three buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, during an operation against non-compliance.  On the direction of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the teams took action and sealed  ten properties for failing to pay commercial fee, and sixteen properties were sealed for illegal commercial use. Three properties were partially demolished due to illegal construction activities.  The sealed properties include a general store, a salon, food points, a private  school, among others. The owners of these properties owe millions of rupees  in outstanding commercial fee. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-II. Prior to the action, multiple notices were issued to these properties.

