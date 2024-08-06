LHCBA moves SC seeking to halt payments to IPPs

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been urged to direct the Secretaries Ministries of Energy, Water and Power and others to stop making payments to the IPPs which cannot be justified to be lawful within the framework of the Constitution, Power Purchase Agreements, Implement Agreements and other related agreements.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Monday filed a petition in which he submitted that despite the constitutional guarantee to a dignified life, citizens across the country are suffering due to exorbitant electricity bills, unannounced and prolonged loadshedding, and the overloading of transmission and distribution lines which has led to frequent forced outrages.

The petitioner clarified that they do not seek to obstruct or cancel the performance of any contract which contains fair, reasonable and lawful terms and conditions and incentives offered to the investors, but seek a judicial review of the energy policies, the acts or lack of act of the respondents, and the contracts entered into by the respondents with the IPPs.

He submitted that as the problem of capacity payments, higher costs of inputs and fuels, which are environmentally unfriendly, payments to IPPs that are shut down and/or are incapable of production having the effect of crippling the people and the businesses of Pakistan, all raise questions of public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights.

The petitioner requested the Supreme Court to declare the Power General Policy 1994 issued by the government of Pakistan and all subsequent similar policies and extension thereof unconstitutional and opposed to Public Policy of Pakistan and strike them down to that extent.

He also asked to declare the Power Purchase Agreements, the Implementation Agreements and related agreements with the terms such as payment of capacity charges, guaranteed payments without performance of obligations of IPPs etc, signed by the respondents with the IPPs are one sided, unfair, unreasonable, unjustified, non-transparent, unlawful, un-Islamic, discriminatory, exploitative and void.s