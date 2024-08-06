Ludwiche van Deventer appointed head coach of Pakistan men’s rugby sevens team

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed has announced the appointment of Ludwiche van Deventer as the new of the national men’s rugby sevens team. Van Deventer, who brings 22 years of specialized experience in rugby sevens coaching from the esteemed Blue Bulls Rugby Union in South Africa, will lead the team as they prepare for the Asia Rugby Trophy 7s tournament in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 4-5, 2024. Van Deventer is renowned for his deep understanding of the unique strategies and demands of rugby sevens, a fast-paced and dynamic version of the sport. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to elevate the performance of the Pakistani squad on the international stage. PRU President Arif Saeed expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. van Deventer to the Pakistan rugby family. His extensive experience and leadership in the rugby sevens format make him the perfect fit to guide our national team to new heights.” In response, van Deventer shared his excitement for the role: “I am honored to take on this challenge with the Pakistan national men’s sevens team. I look forward to collaborating with the talented players and dedicated staff to build a cohesive and competitive team for the upcoming international tournaments.”