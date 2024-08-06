In a recent programme televised by a private TV channel, there was a display of male chauvinism at its worst when a so-called pseudo-intellectual made a sweeping statement that 95% of all females are illiterate. Such men are no role models and have no business counselling others on morals and ethics when they have no control over the vital link between their mental faculties and the words they utter. These men, to put it mildly, need counselling by a psychiatrist and should never be allowed to give lectures to others. They have violated the principles of respect for females, as stressed by Islam and other religions like Christianity. It was uncivilised behaviour, and it is our collective responsibility as a nation to stand up and protest.

In the blind pursuit of ratings, private TV channels must not descend to such pits and lows. Males, females, and transgenders are all human beings who deserve respect and consideration, and whose rights must not be violated. Such biased remarks reveal the mindsets of those who utter them and their incapacity to give sermons to others or claim to be intellectuals, which they are not. They pollute the minds of others and should not be given exposure and prominence.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.