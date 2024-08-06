Man who killed two step brothers dies of heart attack in police custody

Khanewal - The man who killed his two step brothers died of heart attack in police custody here in Abdul Hakeem on Monday. On Sunday, accused Munir Abbas had allegedly killed his two step brothers due to personal grudge over a domestic issue.

Accused Munir Abbas killed Nasir Abbas and Qaiser Abbas shooting one of them dead and stabbing to death the other with the help of a knife. The police immediately arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon. On Monday morning, accused Munir Abbas was transferred to RHC Abdul Hakeem due to his deteriorating condition. Munir Abbas passed away due to cardiac arrest at RHC Abdul Hakeem. Postmortem of Munir Abbas was being conducted. Further police action was underway.