Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meeting reviews uplift projects in Dir

APP
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -   KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar Khan has said that a network of development projects was being laid out in the province to ensure socio-economic development for people. 

He expressed these remarks while presiding over the meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects in the Dir district at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor on Sports, Fakhar Jahan; Member of the National Assembly Bashir Khan; and Provincial Assembly members Shafiullah Khan, Azam Khan, Humayun Khan, and Obaid ur Rahman. 

During the meeting, the staff of the Public Health Engineering Department in Dir district provided a detailed briefing on the progress of ongoing and new projects.

Pakhtun Yar Khan emphasised that no negligence in fulfilling the vision of public welfare would be tolerated in that regard. He urged the public representatives to be aware of the development projects in their respective areas and to monitor their progress.

Workshop stresses to regulate iTFAs to avoid health hazards

The provincial minister added that the focus of development projects should be the welfare of the public, and contractors who did not deliver quality work should be identified and blacklisted. 

He further added, “Every public representative should have knowledge about the development projects in their area, as they are the spokespersons for their people.”

Pakhtun Yar Khan urged all public representatives to act with integrity and sincerity in ensuring the timely completion of development projects.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024