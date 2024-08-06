Meeting reviews uplift projects in Dir

PESHAWAR - KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar Khan has said that a network of development projects was being laid out in the province to ensure socio-economic development for people.

He expressed these remarks while presiding over the meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects in the Dir district at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor on Sports, Fakhar Jahan; Member of the National Assembly Bashir Khan; and Provincial Assembly members Shafiullah Khan, Azam Khan, Humayun Khan, and Obaid ur Rahman.

During the meeting, the staff of the Public Health Engineering Department in Dir district provided a detailed briefing on the progress of ongoing and new projects.

Pakhtun Yar Khan emphasised that no negligence in fulfilling the vision of public welfare would be tolerated in that regard. He urged the public representatives to be aware of the development projects in their respective areas and to monitor their progress.

The provincial minister added that the focus of development projects should be the welfare of the public, and contractors who did not deliver quality work should be identified and blacklisted.

He further added, “Every public representative should have knowledge about the development projects in their area, as they are the spokespersons for their people.”

Pakhtun Yar Khan urged all public representatives to act with integrity and sincerity in ensuring the timely completion of development projects.