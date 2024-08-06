Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister for establishing facilitation centres to provide relief to rural people in rain

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   Provincial Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Monday reviewed the recent rain situation in the district and rainwater drainage and relief activities.  He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Commissioner Office regarding recent rains. The minister was informed about the arrangements made by the district administration in rain emergency.

 MPAs Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, District Council Chairman, Mir Anwar khan Talpur, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Aqueli, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, SSP Mirpurkhas Capt (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Dr Rashid Masood Khan were present in the meeting.  The minister directed the district administration and the heads of related institutions to establish facility centres throughout the district so that people of rural areas including urban areas could be reached in the emergency situation of rain and said that the provincial government was working with the required strategy by using all the resources to deal with the emergency situation and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

DG ISPR to address press conference today

DC Mirpurkhas Dr Rashid Masood Khan informed that 294 mm of rain had been recorded since August 1 this year and said that a plan had been made by the district administration regarding the rain emergency.  The meetings had been held at the district and taluk levels, he said, adding that 3 bridges of the Dhoro Puran had been completed and 3 bridges had been cleaned from Dhoro Puran and 170 encroachments had been removed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024