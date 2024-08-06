Mirpurkhas holds rally to protest India’s occupation of Kashmir

MIRPURKHAS - A rally was held in Mirpurkhas on Monday to mark Kashmir Istehsal Day, calling for an end to Indian occupation and the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people. According to DC office, the rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rashid Masood Khan saw the participation of government officials, business representatives, doctors, civil society members and a large number of people. The rally started from the Commissioner Complex and culminated at the Mirpurkhas State Life Chowk. Participants carried placards and banners, and raised slogans demanding the implementation of the United Nations resolution on Kashmir’s right to self-determination. In his address, the DC stated that Pakistan has always stood in solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He emphasised that the purpose of the rally was to register a protest against the cruelty and brutality inflicted by India on the people of Kashmir. The rally was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch, assistant commissioners Ghulam Hussain Kanyo and Abdul Ghaffar Lakhir as well as District Education Officer Abdul Aziz Shoro and teachers.