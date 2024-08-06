Modification of Toshakhana Rules 1973 termed irregular, unauthorised

ISLAMABAD - While terming modification of Toshakhana Rules 1973, by successive governments, irregular and unauthorised, the auditor general of Pakistan has said that relaxation was obtained for Prime Minister against the rules.

In a special audit carried by Auditor General of Pakistan revealed that the Cabinet Division has refused to share the Toshakhana record prior 2002, while it has hired private appraisers having no experience of evaluation of articles.

The Special Audit has recommended that fact finding inquiry be made and responsibility be fixed for irregular enlistment of private evaluator.

In 1973, the federal cabinet had approved the rules for the acceptance of gifts and their disposal. The Prime Minister while approving the rules prior to Federal Cabinet noted his remarks “The Prime Minister was pleased to observe that in the past different standards of conduct were observed with regard to the Toshakhana rules. While honest people had observed these rules strictly, the corrupt people had manipulated these for their own ends. Some of the past Governments had been particularly notorious in this regard.

“In 1956 when the then Prime Minister of Pakistan visited brother country the members of the Pakistan delegation were given some very expensive gifts by the Chinese government. However, these people deposited imitations bought in Hong Kong in the Toshakhana and retained the original gifts. It is necessary to frame proper and realistic rules of Toshakhana in such a way that honest people are not placed at a disadvantage”.

The management of Cabinet Division (Toshakhana) converted Toshakhana Rules to Toshakhana procedures after 1973. These procedures were continuously amended, ie, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017 and 2018 (Supporting documents pages-35 to 41 Policy 2018.

During Special Audit of Toshakhana, audit observed that Amendments in Toshakhana Rules framed in 1973 were made frequently from time to time without approval from the federal cabinet as was done in 1973, relaxation of rules was obtained for Prime Minister against the rules, rules were superseded ab initio through framing of procedures in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017 and 2018. Audit is of the view that amendments and replacing of Toshakhana Rules with policies procedures and relaxation of Rules was irregular and unauthorised.

During Special Audit of Toshakhana, the Cabinet Division was requested to provide the following auditable record pertaining to Toshakhana, list of complete gifts received in Toshakhana from 1990 to 2002. The management replied that as per the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on Toshakhana, the federal cabinet on February, 02, 2023 approved the declassification of Toshakhana record from 2002 onwards. The record prior to 2002 is classified and hence cannot be provided.

The reply of the management is not acceptable because the clarified in its verdict that under Articles 169 and 170 of the Constitution, the Auditor General is not only authorised but also obliged to seek access to any and all records actually maintained. Audit recommended an inquiry to fix responsibility besides production of record.

The audit pointed out that there was no physical verification of the Toshakhana gifts which are displayed in the prominent buildings/institutions owned by Government or in the official residences of the Head of the State or the Head of the Government.

During Special Audit of Toshakhana, the Cabinet Division was requested to provide auditable record pertaining to Toshakhana. The management replied that Physical verification of articles in original form and quantity is time taking activity that requires services of an official and private expert to assess and evaluate the value and quality of each item. At present, there is no private appraiser engaged with the Cabinet Division. As and when the hiring process is completed the required physical verification will be carried out and the report will be submitted to the Audit.

The reply of the management is not acceptable as this process is regular annual exercise which was not yet completed. Audit recommended inquiry to fix responsibility besides production of record.

It further said that as per the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts states that gifts which are not fit to be retained or displayed shall be disposed of by periodical sales to be arranged by the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan. These sales shall be held once or twice a year. The list of gifts to be sold shall be circulated to all federal government officers and officers of the Armed Forces. The articles not purchased in two consecutive auctions by the Government Servants should be disposed of to the public through sealed bids.

The management of Cabinet Division (Toshakhana) auctioned Toshakhana gifts through restricted circulation to Federal Government officers from 1973 to 2022.

As per the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts states that Cabinet Division will get the value of the gifts assessed from government sector experts in FBR. Cabinet Division will also get the value of gifts assessed by the private appraisers borne on its approved panel.

The Cabinet Division dated December, 13, 2016 taken the two firms namely M/s Agilent and M/s Immix Prime and appraisers for assessment of gifts articles

During Special Audit of Toshakhana, Audit observed that both firms ie M/s Agilent and M/s Immix Prime were registered as importer/exporter and other personal services and have no experience of evaluation of articles, as per company profile M/s Agilent has no evaluator having expertise to evaluate the goods of latest designs and technology of wrist watches, jewelries, handicraft etc, company profile of M/s Immix Prime was not available on record.

Similarly, on August 20, 2018 M/s Agilent was again enlisted as evaluator/appraiser on the basis of its previous 02 years’ experience with the Cabinet Division for assessment of gifts articles. Audit is of the view that the firm was selected without having any experience of assessment of diamonds, gold, watches, jewelleries, handicrafts etc. and undue favour was extended to the firm.