Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Muslim scholars urge Bangladesh Army to hold transparent elections after premier flees country

Muslim scholars urge Bangladesh Army to hold transparent elections after premier flees country
Anadolu
11:13 AM | August 06, 2024
A group of Muslim scholars urged the Bangladesh Army on Monday to protect the country and hold transparent elections.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) issued the statement after Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India amid violent student protests over government job quotas.

IUMS expressed solidarity with the Bangladeshi people, urging the army to transfer power to an interim civilian government until transparent elections are held.

The statement also called on the people to preserve order and prevent any attacks on the state and private property.

According to media reports, protesters set fire to government buildings and the headquarters of the ruling Awami League party in the capital, Dhaka.

Early on Monday, Bangladesh military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced a transitional government after Hasina fled the country.

Bangladesh has witnessed large-scale protests since early July that began as university student-led demonstrations against controversial civil service job quotas. Local media reported around 400 deaths during the protests.

Anadolu

International

