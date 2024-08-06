NA proceedings adjourned without any business

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the national assembly yesterday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of sitting MNA Mumtaz Mustafa. Mumtaz Mustafa, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representing Rahim Yar Khan, passed away the other day [Monday] due to a cardiac arrest at the parliament lodges. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his sorrow over Mustafa’s passing. Sadiq emphasized that the late parliamentarian’s contributions would be long remembered.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, as per parliamentary norms, adjourned the proceedings to meet again on Tuesday without transaction of business. Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed grief and sorrow over the death of sitting MNA Mumtaz Mustafa. He said Mumtaz Mustafa was a prominent lawyer and a good speaker. Leader of opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub Khan paid tributes to the services of Mumtaz Mustafa saying that he was a kind and humble person. He said the entire House is aggrieved over his death. Other members also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Mumtaz Mustafa, and prayed for the departed soul.