NACTA holds monthly counter terrorism conference in Islamabad

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) held its Monthly Counter Terrorism Intelligence Conference in Islamabad.

According to a press release issued by the Authority, the meeting was attended by members of police forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and intelligence agencies.

During the conference, participants reviewed the current security situation in the country and shared actionable intelligence among stakeholders.

The attendees emphasized the importance of a unified approach in combating terrorism, reaffirming their commitment to eradicating the threat from Pakistani society.

The meeting underscored the need for coordinated efforts by all LEAs to ensure national security and public safety.