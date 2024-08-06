NUST announces photo competition on climate change

ISLAMABAD - National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced a photo competition themed “Gender, Intersectionality and Climate Change” for photographers, architects, and social activists to share impactful visual narratives. According to a NUST official, the competition, in collaboration with the Gender Intersectionality and Climate Change (GICC), aims to stimulate discourse on gender intersectionality and climate resilience.

Photographers passionate about addressing global issues of gender equality and climate change can participate by capturing compelling images on “Women and marginalized communities on the frontlines of Climate Change” for the upcoming International Conference on Gender, Intersectionality, and Climate Change. The competition seeks to visually convey the impact of initiatives focused on governance, disaster risk reduction, and gender-oriented socio-demographic factors.

The photo competition aims to inspire photographers to share impactful visual narratives that highlight efforts in creating resilient communities. Accepted photographs will be showcased in a half-day exhibition held in tandem with the international conference. The best photographs and runner-up will receive awards for outstanding submissions.

Photos will be judged based on creativity, relevance to intersectionality, composition, and overall impact by a diverse panel of experts in gender, intersectionality, climate change, and photography. The competition is open to all photographers aged 18 or above, both amateur and professional. Submissions must align with the themes of Gender, Intersectionality, and Climate Change, with the deadline for submission on August 20. Details can be accessed at gicc.nust.edu.pk.

The project “Gender, Intersectionality and Climate Change: From Scientific Evidence to Action” is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.