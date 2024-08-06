Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal anniversary

ISLAMABAD - On the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the people and Government of Pakistan are observing ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ (Day of Exploitation) on Monday. The president, the prime minister, and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in their special messages on the occasion, have reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmir Cause. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister addressed letters to the leadership of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, apprising them of the grave consequences of Indian actions since August 5, 2019. In these letters, the foreign minister called for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. In the run-up to ‘Youm-e-Istehsal,’ the foreign secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the situation in IIOJK on August 2, 2023. He analyzed the situation from the perspective of international law, peace and security, and human rights. To express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, a special ‘Walk’ was held in Islamabad this morning along the Constitution Avenue up to the Parliament Building.