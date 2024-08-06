Pakistan players to undergo fitness test ahead of Bangladesh Tests

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct a fitness test of the national cricketers ahead of the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. The players in contention to be named in the Pakistan squad for the Test series against Bangladesh are expected to be called on August 9 with the fitness test scheduled next day on August 10. Furthermore, the centrally contracted players are also considered to be called for the fitness test. Details further suggested that the Pakistan cricketers will undergo a total of five to six fitness tests in order to be physically tested as per the international criteria.