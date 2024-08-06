Pakistan's deputy PM to represent country at OIC meeting in Jeddah

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is set to visit Jeddah to participate in an Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee. The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, has been convened at the request of the State of Palestine and the Islamic Republic of Iran to address the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states.

During the meeting, Dar will present Pakistan's serious concerns regarding the dire situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East. He will emphasize the urgent need for peace and the provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza, who continue to suffer amidst the ongoing conflict.

In addition to addressing the committee, Dar is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with his counterparts from other OIC member states on the sidelines of the meeting. These discussions aim to foster cooperation and solidarity among Islamic nations in addressing the critical issues facing the region.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee serves as a platform for member states to discuss and coordinate their responses to pressing international issues, particularly those affecting the Muslim world. The meeting's outcomes will likely shape the collective stance of OIC member states in the face of ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian challenges.