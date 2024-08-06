Pakistan will continue supporting Kashmir struggle till freedom: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination till freedom from illegal Indian rule. He was addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam here Monday. He said that Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan under Amir Muqam had launched a historic campaign on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Tarar said on Aug 5, 2019, the special status of Kashmir was ended by the India’s Modi regime through unilateral and illegal actions. He said India had unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied Kashmir by usurping all fundamental rights of hapless Kashmiri people. The minister said Indian has illegally and unlawfully occupied the state as it was a disputed territory and Kashmiris were promised by the United Nations to grant them right to self-determination. He said that India was not only continuously violating human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but it was violating UN Security Council’s resolutions as well. The minister said that government of Pakistan has always condemned Indian atrocities in IIOJK and raised its voice at all relevant forums.

During the rule of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address to the United Nations General Assembly demanded that the right of self-determination should be given to the Kashmiri people as promised by the UN.

Under the illegal, immoral and unjustified actions of 2019, the special status of Occupied Kashmir was abolished by Modi regime and since then, worst violations of human rights were being committed by India in the valley, he maintained. He said that right to self-determination was the fundamental right of the Kashmiri masses and Pakistan would continue support for their birth right of freedom.

The minister said New Delhi should immediately withdraw the illegal and unlawful actions of August 5, 2019 and restore the special status of Kashmir and take steps for holding free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir under the aegis of the United Nations.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam thanked the whole nation for supporting Kashmiris and highlighting the case of innocent Kashmiries at global level for the attention of international community towards human rights violation for last five years. He also hailed the efforts of all provincial governments, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir governments for holding protest rallies, seminars, walks and other programmes for showing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The minister said that the so called world’s largest democratic state India was violating human rights continuously since 1947 and intensified it since August 5, 2019. He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and end military siege since 2019.

The minister said that the incumbent government was highlighting Kashmir issue at all appropriate global forums effectively and soon time will come when Kashmiris will get rid of Indian subjugation.

At the end of the press conference, a documentary on Unheard-The Invisible Trauma of Kashmiris was shown which highlighted the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces since partition of the subcontinent. Kashmiris from IIOJK interviewed in the documentary who renewed the pledge that freedom struggle would continue till its logical conclusion.