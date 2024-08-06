Pakistani embassies worldwide unite to denounce Indian repression

Reiterate Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic, political, moral support for Kashmiri people’s just struggle for self-determination.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan embassies worldwide on Monday commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), condemning Indian atrocities and reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic, political, and moral support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for self-determination.

The embassies organized seminars and webinars to condemn India’s illegal actions on August 5, 2019, and subsequent efforts to undermine Jammu and Kashmir’s disputed status and alter its demographic composition, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention. Pakistan Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in a webinar strongly condemned India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019. Similarly, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch in a seminar called upon the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligations to end the ongoing human rights abuses in IIOJK. Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across Australia, with multiple events organized in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Car rallies featuring pictures that expressed support for Kashmiris and their quest for justice and self-determination also gained a lot of public attention. In a webinar titled “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir: 77 Years of Occupation and Oppression,” High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri noted Australia’s historic role in the IIOJK dispute, including its involvement in UNMOGIP and Sir Owen Dixon’s role as the first UN mediator between India and Pakistan. The Consulate General of Pakistan in Melbourne marked Youm-e-Istehsal with an event, condemning India’s unilateral actions in IIOJK and reiterating the need to grant Jammu and Kashmir’s people their right to self-determination per UN Security Council resolutions.The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague organized a seminar where Ambassador Sulijuk Mustansar Tarar highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to spotlight the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Speakers at the seminar called IIOJK human rights violations a major global concern, urging action for a UN-based resolution.

Notable speakers included Ejaz Hussain Saifi, Raja Zaib Khan, and Raja Muhammad Farooq. The event, featuring a pictorial exhibition, was attended by NGOs, academics, students, and community members. The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, along with friends of Pakistan, the diplomatic community, and the Pakistani Diaspora, jointly observed Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal. In his closing remarks, High Commissioner Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz highlighted Kashmir’s ongoing oppression, including military sieges, communication blockades, and extrajudicial killings. He stressed that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute per UN Security Council resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations. The Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul hosted the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir commemoration, marking the exploitation of IIOJK. The event condemned the occupiers’ illegal actions and reaffirmed support for Jammu and Kashmir’s self-determination struggle. Thanks are extended to the Korean public, Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, and academic and think tank representatives for their attendance. #Youm-i-Istehsal2024.

Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin, also organised a seminar. Ambassador Saqlain Syedah pledged moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed at the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul. Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani recalled the significant sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their 77-year struggle against illegal and brutal Indian occupation. He paid tribute to Kashmiri leaders, notably Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani, and urged the international community to prevent India from normalizing its occupation of Kashmir. India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir, violating international law and UNSC resolutions, were condemned. Ambassador Nizamani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Kashmiris politically, morally, and diplomatically. A solemn ceremony to commemorate #YoumeIstehsal was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow.

The 5th anniversary of Youm-e-Istehsal was commemorated at the Pakistan Embassy in Belarus. Deputy Head of Mission Momin Qureshi highlighted escalating violations and hardships faced by Kashmiris, calling for urgent international intervention. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations. The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi also commemorated Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir, marking the 5th anniversary of India’s August 5, 2019 actions against IIOJK’s disputed status. PakinTurkiye marked the 5th Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, highlighting India’s 2019 actions to reinforce its illegal occupation. Attendees included MPs Ali Sahin and Burhan Kayaturk, Kashmiri leader Abdur Rasheed Turabi, Dr. Guray Alpar, and various media and civil society representatives.

The Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta marked the 5th Youm-e-Istehsal with a seminar titled “Genesis of Kashmir Conflict-Past, Present, Future.” Amb Ameer Khurram Rathore noted the day commemorates India’s August 5, 2019 actions, highlighted severe human rights violations in IIOJK, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri freedom. Messages from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the suffering of Kashmiris and Pakistan’s commitment to supporting their cause according to UN Security Council resolutions. Documentaries on India’s illegal actions in IIOJK were also screened.