The Rwandan Genocide, occurring in 1994, was a brutal mass slaughter of Tutsi and moderate Hutu civilians in Rwanda by extremist Hutu militias, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands. Its importance lies in its horrific scale and the international community’s failure to intervene effectively, highlighting the consequences of inaction in the face of genocide. Connecting it to present-day atrocities in Palestine, many parallels can be drawn regarding the deaths of civilians in Gaza, and how millions can often turn a blind eye to ethnic violence. Atrocities like this underscore the accountability and intervention needed to address human rights abuses and promote peace and reconciliation.