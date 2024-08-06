PCB announces new Champions tournaments to boost domestic cricket for 2024-25 season

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled three new Champions tournaments as part of the 2024-25 domestic cricket season, aimed at bridging the gap between domestic and international cricket, enhancing competitiveness, and creating better earning opportunities for emerging players.

The new tournaments - the Champions One-Day Cup, Champions T20 Cup, and Champions First-Class Cup - will join the existing lineup, which includes the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President’s Trophy, President’s Cup, and the HBL Pakistan Super League 2025. The domestic season will run from September 1, 2024, to August 5, 2025.

With these additions, the PCB will organize a total of 261 matches across eight senior men’s tournaments, compared to 203 matches in the 2023-24 season. This includes 131 first-class matches, 40 50-over matches, and 97 T20 matches. The introduction of the Champions tournaments marks a significant expansion in the domestic cricket calendar.

Key features of the Champions tournaments include:Five teams- Dolphins, Lions, Panthers, Stallions, and Wolves - competing in each event.Each tournament will follow a double-league format.Approximately 150 top domestic players and centrally contracted players will be available for selection.

Each team will be mentored by a former Pakistan cricket star, with detailed announcements to follow.Support staff for each team will include experienced coaches, strength and conditioning experts, physiotherapists, analysts, and media managers.Teams will have access to dedicated Regional High PerformanceCentres across five cities for training.

The revamped domestic contracts will offer improved monthly retainers and match fees. Category 1 players will receive PKR 550,000 per month, Category 2 players PKR 400,000, and Category 3 players PKR 250,000. Match fees have also increased, with PKR 200,000 for red-ball cricket, PKR 125,000 for 50-over matches, and PKR 100,000 for T20 matches.

The Champions One-Day Cup will kick off the season from September 1-29, 2024, and the Champions First-Class Cup will conclude it from May 28 to August 5, 2025. Other tournaments include the President’s Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Champions T20 Cup, President’s Trophy, National T20 Cup, and the Pakistan Super League 2025.

PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the importance of these initiatives in restoring Pakistan cricket’s stature. “Our current rankings - sixth in Tests, fourth in ODIs, and seventh in T20Is - do not reflect Pakistan cricket’s true potential. To reclaim our top spot, we need to innovate and strengthen our domestic structure. The introduction of the Champions tournaments is a key step in this process.

“These tournaments will unite top domestic talent with centrally contracted players, simulating the intensity of international cricket. Beyond bridging the domestic-international gap, these tournaments aim to revolutionize our cricketing ecosystem. By creating a clear pathway from grassroots to professional levels, we are developing the next generation of stars. “I am confident that these investments will significantly enhance Pakistan cricket’s future. We are committed to nurturing and preparing our best talent for global success,” the PCB chief concluded.