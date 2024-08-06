PM concerned over PPP’s ‘deliver or quit’ statement

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is ‘concerned’ after the Pakistan People’s Party’s statement on the government’s performance in the last few months.

PM Sharif contacted the top PPP leadership in a bid to stop further misunderstandings and move forward with the coalition government which is only almost six months old.

Over the weekend, the PPP had urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deliver or call for fresh elections. PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the PPP was ready to strengthen the government in the parliament but the government must deliver on its promises. He contended that if the government feels threatened, the Prime Minister should advise dissolving the assembly and call for fresh elections.

Only some weeks ago, the PPP had given a tough time to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on passing of the federal budget. PM Sharif had to do some homework before the PPP agreed to support the passage of the budget in the parliament.

The government had then assured the PPP that several of its proposals will be integrated into the budget, demonstrating a collaborative effort to address the key concerns raised by the opposition party.

The situation shifted following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari. Consultations between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party leadership were also helpful.

Zardari has been emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of the underprivileged sections of society and has urged the PM to ensure significant measures to support the poor and middle-income groups.

The PPP and the PML-N agreed to form a coalition government after the February 8 elections. The PPP however, did not join the federal cabinet.

The PPP backed Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and a former Prime Minister himself, as the candidate for the Prime Minister’s office.

Despite this progress, political uncertainty continued in the country, as independent candidates backed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party form the largest group in parliament.

These independent candidates, however, cannot form a government on their own, as they ran as individuals and not as a party. Khan has been in jail since August.

After Bukhari’s statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif contacted the PPP leadership to get assurances as the coalition moves ahead. The government is already facing economic challenges and voices from within the coalition about the performance will create more trouble.

PPP sources said the party had not decided to become part of any move against the PML-N and the recent statement was an ‘opinion’ which is supported by a large number of the PPP lawmakers.

Yesterday, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Haider Gilani, was elected as Public Accounts Committee-II chairman.