PM Shehbaz advocates for meritocracy in PCB ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi to emphasize merit-based selection and revitalization of the national cricket team. This directive was delivered during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium at the PCB headquarters on Monday.

Notable attendees included Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, parliamentarians, government officials, and PCB representatives.The Prime Minister emphasised the need to restore Pakistan’s cricketing prestige following recent underwhelming performances in the ODI and T20 World Cups.

Shehbaz Shariflauded PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts to upgrade cricket facilities to international standards, expressing confidence in his ability to complete the projects efficiently, similar to his accomplishments as Punjab caretaker chief minister. “Our cricket stadiums must meet international standards, and the modernization of Gaddafi Stadium is a positive step,” he remarked.

Stressing the importance of meritocracy, the Prime Minister advised the PCB chairman to resist external pressures, including political influences. “You should reform the cricket team and select individuals based on merit, which is your expertise,” Shehbaz said and added: “Even if the Prime Minister recommends someone, if it goes against merit, you should politely decline.”

To implement these reforms, former captain Waqar Younis has been appointed to oversee cricket-related decisions, including the selection committees for international and domestic teams and the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players. Mohsin Naqvi will continue to manage administrative affairs, including preparations for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host.

Extensive upgrades are being made to key stadiums, including Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium. The Gaddafi Stadium is undergoing modernization with new hospitality boxes and expanded enclosures as part of a comprehensive Rs12.80 billion renovation plan. These improvements aim to enhance the facilities ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The ICC Champions Trophy will feature eight teams: Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh. All of India’s matches are proposed to take place in Lahore, though discussions about their participation are ongoing. This tournament marks the return of the Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with the last edition held in 2017, where Pakistan secured a historic victory over India in the final.