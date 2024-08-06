PNCA marks Youm-e-Istehsal with ceremony

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, arranged a ceremony on Monday to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The ceremony began with special prayers for the martyrs of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the success of the freedom struggle.

The ceremony was attended by students from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmiri leaders, and civil society representatives in large numbers. The event featured various competitions, tableaus, a puppet show, a painting exhibition, and other activities to mark the day.

Students from educational institutions participated in these competitions, carrying flags and banners inscribed with “Watan-e-Aziz Pakistan” and “Jannat-e-Nazir Kashmir,” while children carried placards depicting Indian atrocities.

Students presented tableaus highlighting different aspects of Kashmiri culture and depicting the ongoing aggressions by Indian forces. They also exhibited extraordinary oratorical skills in speech competitions, exposing ongoing Indian brutality in Kashmir. A puppet show depicted the plight of Kashmiri people and their struggle for self-determination.

The students pledged solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and paid tribute to their sacrifices. The PNCA also organized an important exhibition of paintings where artists skillfully depicted the struggle of brave Kashmiri men and women, attracting many visitors.

Earlier, PNCA employees participated in a rally at D-Chowk led by Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali. A minute of silence was observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was addressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Maqam, and other speakers. The participants carried banners condemning human rights violations in IIOJK and the unilateral actions of India since August 5, 2019.