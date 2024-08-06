Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Police start operation against drug peddlers

Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN  -   The police here on Monday in operation against drugs, inspected a factory producing Gutka and recovered materials worth millions of rupees which were used for preparing the substance. The police spokesperson said on the direction of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Muhammad Abid Khan Bloch, the police were carrying out an operation against drugs peddlers in the district. Various station house officers (SHOs) and other police personnel were participating in the operation, he added. The police arrested four dealers namely Abdul Razzaq Somoro, Abdul Sattar Somoro, Muhammad Rahim Somoro and Sohail Somoro and recovered various kinds of substances from them. The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.

