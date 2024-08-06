PTA plans new policy to regulate VPNs

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to introduce a new policy to regulate the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) nationwide. PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman announced this decision during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, stating that only approved VPNs will be permitted once the policy is in place. This move comes in response to a significant rise in VPN usage in Pakistan throughout 2024, largely to access the blocked social media platform X (formerly Twitter). A report by Top10VPN indicated a 131% increase in VPN demand on February 19, just two days after X was blocked. Surfshark, a VPN provider, reported a 300-400% surge in new user acquisition rates in Pakistan following the ban. Rehman noted that the number of X users in Pakistan had dropped by 70% since the ban, with only 30% of users still accessing the platform via VPNs. The high volume of users circumventing the ban questions its effectiveness. He also warned that a blanket ban on VPNs could disrupt several IT businesses that depend on VPNs for their operations, suggesting that any regulatory measures need to be carefully planned to avoid significant disruptions to the technology sector.

Despite the decline in X’s user base in Pakistan, Data Reportal reported that the platform had 4.5 million users in the country in early 2024, a relatively low figure compared to other social media platforms. The surge in VPN usage highlights the strong demand for bypassing government content restrictions. In 2022, the PTA had urged public and private organizations, foreign missions, and freelancers to register their VPNs to prevent disruptions. Although VPN regulations were established in 2010, inconsistent enforcement has led to widespread use of VPNs to circumvent the X ban.