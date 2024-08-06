PTI lawmaker advocate Mumtaz Mustafa passes away

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Advocate Mumtaz Mustafa on Monday breathed his last due to heart attack. MNA Mumtaz Mustafa was residing in Parliament Lodges, where he died due to heart attack. Mumtaz Mustafa belonged to Rahim Yar Khan and had been elected an MNA from the NA-171 constituency. The National Assembly (NA) spokesman has also confirmed the death of Mumtaz Mustafa.

He said, “Due to the death of the MNA, the NA session will be adjourned today without any proceedings.” Moreover, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of MNA Mumtaz Mustafa. He paid tribute to the political and social services of the deceased. Ayaz Sadiq said he was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Mumtaz Mustafa, adding that his political and social services would be remembered forever. NA Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah also expressed his condolence over the sad demise of the PTI MNA. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also confirmed its MNA’s death on its official X account.

It wrote on the social networking site that PTI MNA advocate Mumtaz Mustafa from Rahim Yar Khan NA-171 had passed away.“May Allah exalt his ranks high in the hereafter and bless his family with patience to bear his irreparable loss,” it added.