Punjab info minister lashes out at FIA’s cyber wing

LAHORE - Expressing frustration over the failure of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block indecent videos of her on the social media, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Monday stated that the FIA cyber wing lacked expertise and she had requested the prime minister to shut it down.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court, Bokhari noted that the Chief Justice understands the matter and is determined to get to the bottom of it. She criticised the cyber crime wing for not knowing its responsibilities and failing to remove her fake videos from Facebook. Azma Bokhari emphasised the urgency of addressing this issue, warning that if it is not resolved today, it could happen to someone else tomorrow. She pointed out that since the emergence of the “Fitna Party” (PTI), these problems have been rampant.

In response to a question, she clarified that no deep fake video of Bushra Bibi has been made. She questioned whether it was her fault that Bushra Bibi got married during her Iddat. She further added that people should be ashamed of the comments made about a picture of her with her son. Bokhari vowed to fight her case until her last breath, stating that she will go to every extent and knock on all doors of justice. She called for the support of the entire society, stressing that today it is her, and tomorrow it could be someone else’s daughter in her place.