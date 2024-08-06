Quranic teachings can help end social problems: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD - Teachings of the Quran can help us get rid of anxiety and other societal problems, said Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). Addressing a Quran distribution ceremony organized by Senior Tutor Office UAF in collaboration with Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan here on Monday, he said that an ideal society can be established only by enlightening the hearts with divine’s guidance provided in the Quran and Sunnah. He said, “We can improve our lives by developing sincerity in fulfilling our responsibilities and Islamic teachings can help achieve success in the world and hereafter. By following the golden principles of the Quran and Sunnah, not only one’s life but an entire society can move towards development,” he added. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that Islamic teachings lead to success in every sphere of life. “We should keep a copy of the Holy Quran given in this event in offices as well so that it can be studied wherever time is available,” he added. Former Principal Nishtar Medical College, Shabbir Ahmad Nasir, Dr. Abdul Quddus, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali and others also spoke.