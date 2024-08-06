Rain Emergency

Climatic changes are occurring globally, and while efforts are being made to cope with their drastic effects, Pakistan seems to be struggling beyond mere government claims. Neither the government nor environmental organisations are taking serious action, leaving the country vulnerable to air pollution and torrential rains. Government officials are often seen standing in water or posing for photos by the roadside, trying to demonstrate their efforts. Meanwhile, NDMA data reported that 99 people were killed in rain-related incidents between 1 and 31 July. Whether it’s inflation or floods, people are suffering, yet the government and administration seem incapable of offering more than announcements and verbal assurances.

It’s perplexing that meteorologists issued a warning two months ago predicting 35% more rainfall this year, yet the provincial-level emergency arrangements suggest this alert was treated as routine. No comprehensive policy has been formulated, and no management issues have been addressed, despite the urgent need to prepare for the consequences of climate change. We now face the reality of breaking decades-old rainfall records annually and must focus on building large, medium, and small-scale dams, artificial lakes, and water reservoirs. While an immediate solution to climate change is unattainable, preventive and precautionary measures can certainly help sustain life.

The government has a responsibility to mobilise the administration and its institutions to protect people from the severe effects of changing weather conditions. However, the government appears preoccupied with its own political survival, neglecting any meaningful climate change mitigation plans. The Minister of Environment Protection and Climate Change is more focused on criticising political opponents than addressing environmental issues. This government does not seem to prioritise public welfare, and its ministers appear more engaged in lip service than action. The public is frustrated, left with no option but to lament the government’s negligence and shortcomings. The government’s approach revolves around blaming the opposition, with little else to offer.

The prime minister of the coalition government claims to represent the entire country, while Maryam Nawaz claims to represent Punjab. Yet, the Prime Minister remains in Islamabad, and the Chief Minister rarely leaves Lahore, ignoring the fact that the entire country is grappling with the effects of climate change. In developed countries, resources are not concentrated in a few megacities but are used to develop new cities and provide metropolitan facilities in suburban areas. This reduces the population burden on large cities and improves administration. In Pakistan, however, there is no such vision or action.

The entire country is deprived of essential facilities, with resources neither diverted to backward areas nor arrangements made to protect people from the ravages of climate change. Previous climate action plans are being repackaged under new names, with grand publicity campaigns, yet these plans are neither viable nor beneficial to the people. This year, rural, suburban, and mega cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta are submerged in water, and the poor are suffering. The government’s climate action plan exists only in advertisements, not in practical terms. If Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz stepped out of their personal publicity campaigns and met with those affected by the rains, perhaps some relief could be provided and some injustices rectified. These are the people’s rights, yet they are being deprived of them.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmentalist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com