Rana Qasim Noon elected unopposed as chairman of Kashmir Committee

On Tuesday, PML-N MNA Rana Qasim Noon was elected unopposed as the chairman of the Kashmir Committee.

Aurangzeb Khichi proposed Noon's name for the position, with Fathullah Khan seconding the nomination. The committee members extended their congratulations to Noon on his election.

The session was attended by PML-N Chief Whip Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, SIC Chief Whip Amir Dogar, as well as MNAs Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Sadiq Iftikhar, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Asad Alam Niazi, Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraj, Sharmila Farooqui, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, and Shehryar Afridi.





