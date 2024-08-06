RUDA signs MoU with PHEC

LAHORE - Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signed a historical memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) on Monday. According to the details, the MoU was signed at RUDA headquarters in the presence of key representatives from both organizations. The MoU was signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RUDA Mansoor Ahmed Janjua along with Chairman RUDA Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, and the Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Professor Dr Shahid Munir.

RUDA and PHEC have moved closer to establishing ties through the MoU. This initiative was mutually taken to strengthen the educational liaison by establishing the best educational platforms in Ravi City. The authority’s main objective behind taking that initiative was to introduce sub-campuses of international universities in Ravi City with the help of PHEC. Additionally, RUDA has outreached different international universities for establishment of their sub-campuses in Lahore whereas negotiations with this effect is underway with five other international universities. The chairman RUDA acknowledged RUDA’s efforts and contribution to the educational sector of Punjab. He said, “We are moving in a positive direction as the project will contribute to the economic well-being by attracting foreign universities here.”

The key officials of both organizations emphasized on establishing new educational avenues for the citizens of the Ravi City. The MoU has laid the foundation of the higher educational institutions, and universities, at the national and international levels within Ravi City. In the ceremony, the COO RUDA articulated that education is a fundamental right of every citizen. “Education is a crucial factor that cannot be disregarded,” he said. “This approach is not limited to capital investment but it is a human capital investment, in short, the intellectual capital,” he added. Mansoor Janjua acknowledged RUDA’s efforts in formulating a ‘knowledge city’ within Ravi City. The chairman PHEC expressed mutual consent and appreciated RUDA’s vision and contribution to improving educational standards. The historic initiative was attended by senior RUDA representatives; Chairman RUDA Azfar Ali Nasir, ED Commercial Kashif Qureshi, Director BD & IR Fatima Ali Khan, along with HEC official Director (Accreditation) PHEC Dr Muhammad Mumtaz Ali Khan.