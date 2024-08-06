Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Rupee sheds 12 paisas against dollar

APP
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.50. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.3 and Rs280.4 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs4.66 to close at Rs 305.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 08 paisas and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of Rs2.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.96 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas and 02 paisas to close at Rs75.85 and Rs74.22 respectively.

