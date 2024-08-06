Saudi welcomes 8th site on UNESCO World Heritage List: Al-Faw Archeological Area

Saudi is a land with a long history, and a crucial crossroad between west and east bustling with important trade routes. It is a land that has been inhabited for millennia, a land of living wonders, and where ancient civilizations, many of which are lost todayflourished. It is a land where the tales of the past still influencethe present.

Discover Saudi’s newest World

Heritage Site:The Cultural Landscape of Al-Faw Archaeological Area:

Set in a strategic point of the ancient trade routes that used to crisscross the Heart of Arabia and abruptly abandoned around the 5th century CE, the site ofAl-Faw– which includes the vestige of the city of Qaryat al-Faw – is full of mysteries waiting to be uncovered. This historic site offers a captivating glimpse into the rich heritage and culture of Saudi, a land of discovery and endless possibilities. Almost 12,000 archeological remains have been found from prehistoric times to late pre-Islamic area testifying to the successive occupation of at least three different populations stretching more than 6,000 years. Once a thriving trade hub at the crossroads of ancient caravan routes, Al-Faw’s well-preserved ruins and water management system, tools and artifacts, intricate carvings, make it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and travelers alike.

The Destination: Al-Faw and its surroundings

The Al Faw archaeological site is situated approximately 650 km southwest of the capital Riyadh, about 100 km south of the Wadi al-Dawasir area, at the northwest of the Empty Quarter, near the Tuwaiq mountain range.The site presents a unique blend of natural beauty and historical significance. The journey through Al-Faw is not just a walk-through ruins, it’s an immersion into the vibrant life of an ancient trading hub. The landscapes enhance the experience, with breathtaking views that remain unchanged from days past. With each step, you connect with the deep historical roots of the region, discovering how Al-Faw played a pivotal role in shaping this part of the world. Al-Faw is also located just next door to another UNESCO World Heritage Site, a place of exceptional natural beauty, ‘Uruq Bani Ma’aridwhich was only added last year to the UNESCO list.This is a great opportunity to explore not one but two sites of extraordinary natural and cultural relevance for Saudi.

Al-Faw’s remote location was a key factor to its preservation but it is relatively easier for modern travelers to visit today – no need for camels or horses anymore – with regular scheduled flights available from Riyadh to Al Jawf, which is approximately a 2-hour drive from Al-Faw. Flyadeal and Flynas both offer flights on this route, providing a convenient and efficient way to reach this historic site.Depending on your preference, you can rent a car or take a taxi from Al Jawf to Al-Faw.Options for car rental include Al Wefaq Rent a Car or Lumirental.

Where to stay?

For an authentic experience,traditional guesthouses near Al-Faw, will offer traditional décor, local cuisine, and cultural activities. But if a stop-over in Riyadh is necessary or recommended, the Saudi capital and its region also feature many historical, cultural and natural sites worth a detour. Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, is the founding place of the First Saudi State in 1727. At its heart sits the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, a cradle of Saudi culture. The modern Bujairi Terrace brings together restaurants from across a variety of global culinary traditions (including four Michelin-star restaurants as well as the examples of Saudi cuisine) to Diriyah. Don’t miss the chance to experience authentic Saudi coffee, a cultural staple, at one of the many local cafes.And for those who crave adventure, the Edge of the World offers breathtaking views and hiking opportunities – just a short drive away from the capital. Packages and accommodations in Riyadh are available to suit various preferences and budgets. For a luxurious stay, consider the Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, with rooms starting at $600 per night, or the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center. The Radisson Blu Hotel offers more affordable options, with rates starting at $300 per night. For a comprehensive travel experience in Saudi, consider packages available through Visit Saudi, which include guided tours, desert safaris, and cultural activities. For the more adventurer, the Tuwaiq Adventure Camp offers unique experiences like hiking, rock climbing, and stargazing, with accommodations starting at $150 per night.

Connectivity and Visa

Saudi, has recently eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect, where Pakistani applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent. The Tasheer offices across Pakistan offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travellers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit. In addition, Saudi has introduced the transit visa which is available for travellers arriving in Saudi via Saudia and Flynas, where they can transit and explore Saudi for up to 96 hours. Visa on arrival is available for those travellers who hold a valid and used UK, US or Schengen visa. In the past year, Saudi introduced the one-year multiple entry visa for Pakistani travellers. This is a specific visa for those coming for personal visits such as attending weddings or functions or visiting friends or family. Holders of this visa can enjoy multiple visits to Saudi within a 12-month period, allowing them to explore the country’s vibrant cities, cultural richness, and natural wonders all year round. Pakistani travellers with the one-year multiple entry visa can also perform Umrah, underscoring Saudi’s commitment to fostering spiritual journeys and cultural exchanges. For more information and to plan your trip, go to the Visit Saudi website.