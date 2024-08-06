Sharjeel expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Monday that Youm-e-Istehsal is an occasion to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to raise our voices for justice and self-determination of Kashmiri people. In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Memon said that the international community should play an active role in this cause. Memon stated that the international community should not turn a blind eye to the plight of Kashmiris and continue to advocate for their rights and freedom. He emphasised that a conspiracy was made to suppress the voices and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The minister said that during the last five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had faced innumerable hardships and sufferings at the hands of the Indian forces, civilised nations from all over the world are questioning India’s stupid actions. Memon said that India had been involved in human rights violations, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on freedom of expression in Occupied Kashmir. He emphasised that the peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir issue lies in the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.