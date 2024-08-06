Sindh governor urges stern action against crime in Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the need for decisive action to curb crime in Karachi during a meeting with Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho at the Governor's House today.

Governor Tessori instructed the police chief to intensify efforts to apprehend criminals involved in street crimes. He stressed the importance of enhancing intelligence coordination and effectively utilizing closed-circuit cameras for surveillance. Additionally, he called for increased police patrolling and more rigorous snap checks throughout the city.

In response, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho assured the Governor that the police force is actively working to control crime, with a particular focus on combating street crimes and ensuring public safety.





