Sindh govt to launch shuttle service for Karachi bus terminals

The Sindh government has announced the launch of a shuttle service for passengers traveling to intercity bus terminals in Karachi, starting August 14. Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon disclosed the initiative in a statement on Tuesday, highlighting efforts to alleviate traffic congestion within the city.

The decision to relocate the intercity bus terminals outside Karachi was made following recommendations from the traffic police department. The move aims to reduce traffic pressure and improve overall city traffic flow. To facilitate this transition, the government will provide a free shuttle service for citizens from key points within the city to the new bus terminals.

According to Memon, the shuttle service will operate from several locations, including Cantt Station, Sagheer Shaheed Road, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Al-Karam Square. The service will run every 10 minutes, ensuring frequent and convenient transportation for passengers.

The shuttle service is part of a public-private partnership initiative, designed to streamline the movement of passengers and reduce the costs associated with large buses entering the city. This new arrangement is expected to benefit both transporters and commuters by offering a more organized and cost-effective transit solution.