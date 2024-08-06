South Asia’s Thorn

For more than 75 years, Pakistan and India have remained locked in a never-ending spiral of conflict, centred around the issue of Kashmir. What could have been a region with economic cohesion and strength, similar to the European Union, has instead devolved into a collection of states perpetually embroiled in bilateral conflict and competition. The Kashmir issue lies at the heart of this unrest, and resolving it is essential for achieving lasting peace in the region.

On the occasion of Youm-i-Istehsal, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif urged New Delhi to move from dispute denial to dispute resolution in order to attain this peace. This requires New Delhi to acknowledge the existence of the issue, restore Kashmir’s status as a disputed territory prior to the revocation of Article 370, and ultimately allow the people of the region the chance to exercise their right to self-determination. Such steps would be immensely beneficial for the region. Pakistan and India could redirect the millions spent annually on defence, preparing for a potential war against each other, towards development and growth. The cessation of trade between the two countries, which has cost them potentially billions in revenue, could be lifted. The constant vilification and hatred generated by this ongoing conflict would diminish, paving the way for mutual cooperation.

Nations like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and even Afghanistan could unite and collaborate to assert their economic power globally, rather than competing against each other. The resolution of the Kashmir issue is key to unlocking this potential. Both Pakistan and India must recognise that this endless conflict cannot continue indefinitely.

At some point, we will need to find a solution. Neither Pakistan, nor India, can afford a perpetual war. We will have to sit down, and move our troops, barbed wire, and tanks away from the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.