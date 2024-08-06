Sutlej River erosion poses threat to Basti Khairodeh Hasilpur

Bahawalpur - One of the oldest and big population of Basti Khairodeh in Tehsil Hasilpur District Bahawalpur is suffering from continuous erosion of River Sutlej for the last few years.

Farmers of Khairodeh have already lost their hundreds of acres land and their property due to continuous Sutlej River erosion. Now the big threat for people is that the only carpeted road which is a mean of transportation for hundreds of people daily and that connects the population of Jamalpur to main highway of Vehari and the Ahmed Wah Canal which irrigates thousands of acres of farmers’ land, is going to be affected by the continuous erosion of the river. This is causing immense hardships for farmers and residents of the area .Scores of people have migrated and many people are migrating. Farmers and local residents have demanded of the Punjab Chief Minister, secretary irrigation Punjab, Minister Irrigation Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur that hundreds of houses, lands, schools, hospitals and roads of Abadi Mauza Khairo Ghazi Khanana should be saved immediately before any major tragedy occurs.