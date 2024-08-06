Terror in Kashmore District

A surge in criminal activity has gripped District Kashmore, Sindh, leaving residents in a state of perpetual fear. Kidnapping for ransom, extortion, robbery, murder, and land grabbing are on the rise, with powerful individuals and groups perpetrating these crimes with impunity. Wealthy businessmen, politicians, and their families are being abducted and held for hefty ransoms, while businesses and individuals are threatened with violence unless they pay regular “protection” money to criminal gangs. Armed robbers are targeting homes, businesses, and vehicles, often using violence, resulting in injuries and fatalities. Murder, including target killings, honour killings, and other forms of homicide, is also increasing, often linked to criminal activity, personal vendettas, or tribal rivalries. Furthermore, land grabbing has become a significant issue, with powerful individuals and groups illegally occupying and selling government land, displacing locals and creating social unrest.

The citizens of District Kashmore are living in terror, afraid to leave their homes or conduct business, resulting in a suffering economy and eroded trust in law enforcement. To address this crisis, the authorities must take immediate action, including increasing police presence and patrols, effectively investigating and prosecuting criminal cases, protecting witnesses and victims, taking action against land grabbers and criminal gangs, and engaging with the community through outreach programmes to build trust. The government must take concrete steps to address the crime wave in District Kashmore, as the people have suffered enough and demand action.

ALI DAD BALOCH,

Kashmore.