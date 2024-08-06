Transport minister visits bus stands; review facilities, checks fares

Khanewal - After the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the implementation of fixed fares in public transport, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan visited Khanewal and inspected the bus stands located at Lahore Morr.

He inquired about the fares from the passengers and checked cleanliness of waiting areas, washrooms. The provincial minister also inaugurated a water filtration plant for the passengers at the bus stand.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari to work for the establishment of a general bus stand in Khanewal. - MPA Barrister Osama Fazal, ADCR, AC Khanewal and Secretary RTA were also present. The provincial transport minister said on this occasion there were instructions from the Punjab government to provide relief to citizens in public transport

They have started visits to review the fixed fares and facilities - the benefit of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products will be passed on to the passengers in any case, he said. He said present Punjab government believed in work rather than promises. Punjab Chief Minister had directed the transport department to build a world-class bus stand at the tehsil level. The Punjab government will bring back the era of lights in the province. The solar scheme for the citizens was also being started soon. Later, the provincial minister along with Deputy Commissioner and MPA Osama Fazal also inspected the general bus stand Kabirwala.