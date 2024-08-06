Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Tributes paid to film actress Shamim Ara

8th death anniversary

Tributes paid to film actress Shamim Ara
Agencies
August 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 8th death anniversary of the iconic diva of the film industry, Shamim Ara was observed on Monday.  Actress Shamim Ara was born on March 22, 1938, in the Indian city of Aligarh, but settled in Karachi after the partition.  Her birth name was Putli Bai, but she worked in films under the stage name Shamim Ara. Shamim Ara gives many superhit films of that time, including Devdas, Doraha, Bhool, Ek Tera Sahara, Humraz, and Naila. The actress has the honour of working with all the heroes of her time in the industry.

She acted in a total of 503 films. Shamim Ara was honoured with the Nigar Award four times, and owing to her prodigious contributions, the Pakistani film industry will always remain incomplete without mentioning her. The actress passed away on this day in 2016 in London after a prolonged illness.

