Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two die after roof of building collapses in Karachi

Agencies
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Two people were killed while five injured after roof of a building collapsed near Chakewara police station in the Old Layyari area of Karachi on Monday. The rescue operation was underway till last reports came in.   Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesperson said that as soon as the call was received at the Central Command and Control Rescue 1122, a team of the Urban Search and Rescue reached the site alongwith a Disaster Response Vehicle.    The spokesperson said there were reports that several persons were buried underneath the rubble and that efforts were being made to pull them out.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024