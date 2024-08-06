Two die after roof of building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI - Two people were killed while five injured after roof of a building collapsed near Chakewara police station in the Old Layyari area of Karachi on Monday. The rescue operation was underway till last reports came in. Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesperson said that as soon as the call was received at the Central Command and Control Rescue 1122, a team of the Urban Search and Rescue reached the site alongwith a Disaster Response Vehicle. The spokesperson said there were reports that several persons were buried underneath the rubble and that efforts were being made to pull them out.