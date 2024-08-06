Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Two youths drown in Indus River at Dadu Moro Bridge

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAUSHAHROFEROZE   -   Two young men were drowned in the Indus River near the Dadu Moro Bridge on Monday here. According to Rescue sources, the victims have been identified as 21-year-old Izhar Ali Mangi and Syed Raja Shah. Upon receiving the information about the drowning, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arslan Saleem immediately directed the Rescue 1122 team and assistant commissioner to reach the accident site. The search for the bodies was ongoing with the help of local divers.  The Khor rescue team had also been summoned and Assistant Commissioner Moro Azizur Rehman Kalhoro was supervising the operation.

Our Staff Reporter

