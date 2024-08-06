UET Peshawar, QUEST sign MoU to collaborate in research programmes

PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar and Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology (QUEST), Nawabshah Sindh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at UET Peshawar on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Qaiser Ali, Vice-Chancellor UET Peshawar and Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Vice-Chancellor QUEST. Dr Nasiru Minallah, Director Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation (ORIC), UET Peshawar provided a detailed briefing on the agreement while Dr Safdar Nawaz Khan presented an overview of UET Peshawar’s programmes and facilities.

The MoU aims to promote academic excellence and collaboration on research and development programmes. Under this agreement, both institutions will develop and conduct joint academic and professional training programmes, exchange technical expertise, resource sharing and sharing of advisory services.

They will also collaborate on joint research, innovation, commercialization activities and consultancy services.

Prof Dr Qaiser Ali welcomed the VC QUEST and appreciated their efforts. He said that there is lack of resources sharing in our institutions which needs to be addressed. He emphasised the need for resource sharing among institutions, highlighting UET Peshawar’s Earthquake Engineering Centre which features the second-largest shake table in Asia. He assured full cooperation in sharing expertise and facilities. The VC QUEST Dr Saleem Raza pledged to work collaboratively with UET Peshawar. He introduced QUEST and highlighted its facilities, stressing the importance of optimal resource utilisation. He suggested the student semester exchange programme, faculty exchange and cultural exchange.

He appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Tahir Khan and Dr Shehzad Anwar for making this collaboration possible.

Prof Dr Hamidullah, Secretary of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research, UET Peshawar emphasised the need of linkages between academic institutions for resource and knowledge sharing to promote research. This will provide opportunities to our faculty and students to learn from each other, he added.

Prof Dr Rizwan, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Prof Dr Waqar Shah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical, Prof Dr Siraj ul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences, Prof Dr Misbah, Advisor Finance, Dr Khizar Azam, Registrar and other senior officials of UET Peshawar were also present on the occasion.