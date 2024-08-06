Ukraine says it received $3.9bn from US via World Bank project

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday that his country received $3.9 billion from the US via a project of the World Bank.

“Ukraine has received $3.9 bn from the USA via a World Bank project. These funds will be used to finance priority budget expenditures such as the salaries of teachers, doctors and rescue workers, pensions and social benefits,” Shmyhal said on X.

Expressing that Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion from the US this year in direct budget support, Shmyhal said this amount will allow Kyiv to pass the current financial period.

He thanked the US and the World Bank for their support, adding that this strengthens his country’s resilience in the ongoing war against Russia, which began in February 2022.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko also expressed his gratitude for Washington’s aid, defining it as an “extremely important contribution” towards the country’s state budget.

“The grant will help the Government of Ukraine to reimburse priority social and humanitarian expenditures without increasing the debt burden," Marchenko said.

The statement said Washington’s direct budget support for Kyiv since the start of the conflict reached almost $27 billion, indicating this to be the largest financial assistance to Ukraine among all countries in the world.

“The funds were provided through the World Bank's Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability and Sustainable Governance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project,” it added.​​​​​​​