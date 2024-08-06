Wahab applauds rabies vaccine’s local production, ensures its delivery

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday welcomed the local production of rabies vaccine and stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would fully support efforts towards this cause.

Free anti-rabies vaccines are being provided to citizens seeking treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex, and KMC is working to make this facility available in its other hospitals as well, says the mayor at a meeting with a delegation from Dow University of Health Sciences comprising Dr Izhar Hussain, Dr Syed Tariq Shahid, Mujeeb Ali Khan, Muhammad Ahad Waseq Sheikh, and Muhammad Ayaz. Also present on the occasion were Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Medical Superintendent of Gizri Maternity Home Dr Mehwish Mithani, and other officials.

The delegation from Dow University presented 1,500 locally-produced rabies vaccines to the mayor and provided details about the initiative. Wahab emphasised the importance of having rabies vaccines available in all public and private hospitals in Karachi.

He expressed his appreciation for any institutions that step forward for the betterment of the city and in the broader interest of its citizens. He praised the efforts of doctors and experts from Dow University of Health Sciences for recognising the need for anti-rabies vaccines in the city’s hospitals and producing them locally, which would ensure an ample supply for the benefit of the citizens. The mayor also thanked Dow University for providing facilities for testing medicines and drinking water.

Wahab highlighted that KMC allocated a significant portion of its annual budget for the medical sector to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to citizens. “The gradual improvement of KMC hospitals and the provision of more medical facilities were a part of this effort,” he maintained. Public-private partnership projects were also under consideration to enhance healthcare services for the city’s residents, the mayor concluded.