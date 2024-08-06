Walk held to express solidarity with IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD - Leaders and workers of all political, religious, and social organizations of Pakistan, as well as students and a large number of people from the Foreign Office, held a walk from the Foreign Office to Parliament House on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on “Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.” The walk was led by Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam and addressed by notable figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam, and former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Tanveer Ilyas. The entire Hurriyat leadership also participated. The speakers condemned India’s unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, calling it a violation of international norms and a threat to global peace. They expressed support for the Kashmiri people’s freedom movement and criticized India’s human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Similar protests were held in other parts of Pakistan, including a torch-carrying rally in Jhelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, organized by Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir Student Wing. The observance of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir is a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and their struggle for freedom. A rally was also held in Samahni, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, led by Hurriyat leader Imtiaz Ahmed Butt.

The rally was attended by a large number of people, including Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Samahni’s Amir Abdul Karim, Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Samahni Omar Tariq, Ghazi Dilawar, Abrar Kashmiri, Kamran, and Umair Al-Salam.