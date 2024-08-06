Tuesday, August 06, 2024
We do not accept fabricated decision about IIOJK, says CM Murad

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that they did not accept the fabricated decision made by India on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.

In his message on ‘Youm e Istehsal’, he saluted the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were fighting against Indian oppression and brutality. The CM Murad said that today the entire nation was observing Kashmir Exploitation Day in a determined manner.  He said, “On August 5, 2019 the special status of IIOJK was illegally abolished by India.”

The CM said that India had openly violated UN resolutions and international laws.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in IIOJK exposed India’s hideous face. He urged the international community to play its role against the serious violations of human rights in IIOJK.  The Sindh government would always support IIOJK brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom, he said, adding that establishing sustainable peace in the region lies in resolving the IIOJK matter.

