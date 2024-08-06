Woman, paramour arrested for husband’s murder

Attock - Police have arrested a woman and her paramour for the murder of her husband, Aamir Shahzad, in a bid to achieve their illicit aims. Both suspects have been detained.

In February 2024, Aamir Shahzad’s body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his home while his wife was at her parents’ house. His father, Azam Khan, reported to the police that unknown individuals had killed his son and staged the scene to conceal their crime.

Following an investigation employing both conventional and modern techniques, the police apprehended the deceased’s wife and her paramour from Qutbal. SHO New Airport Fatehjang, Tahir Iqbal, reported that both suspects confessed to the crime. They admitted that their motive was to marry, and to achieve this, they murdered Shahzad and staged his death as a suicide.

In related police activities, Attock Saddar police arrested Hadayat Shah from Nowshera and seized 10 kg of charas concealed in a school bag. Additionally, twelve anti-social elements, including nine drug peddlers, were arrested. Cases have been registered against them, and they have been imprisoned.

Basal police, acting on a complaint from Munawar Iqbal Awan, Principal of a private college, arrested Muhammad Azam for allegedly issuing life threats and attempting to unlawfully occupy the college building.

Abdullah was also arrested for allegedly encroaching on his grandson’s agricultural land. In another case, Pindigheb police detained Irfan from Mikyal for threatening an employee of the Mines and Mineral department.

Separately, unknown assailants shot and killed Malik Mehfooz from Bhedian within the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station.